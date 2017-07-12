Chelsea Handler pays emotional tribute to brother who died aged 22: 'We were never 6 again'

Chelsea Handler has paid an emotional tribute to her older brother on the anniversary of his death. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the talk show host shared sweet throwback snaps of her sibling, the eldest Handler child, who passed away 33 years ago - aged 22 - after falling off a cliff in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She began: "33 years ago this month my brother Chet died. He was 22, and the oldest of 6 kids. We were never 6 again. Only 5. The number was never the right number again."

She added: "But, because of that day, I learned how to live and love and laugh and to: Show up, Stand up, Love up. Argue, Fight, Make up, Show up again. Go to bat for people. Tell them you love them. Defend your friends. Stand up for yourself. Give away the things you have in excess. Give away the things you love the most." Chelsea, 42, encouraged her followers to "embrace life" as she concluded the message with, "This is the only chance we get. Make it count. Live a little."

STORY: Chelsea Handler goes on a Nordstrom shopping spree following Donald Trump’s tweet

Last year, Chelsea opened up about her brother's tragic death and how it affected her family. "Seeing your parents fall apart is really rough," she told People. "I wouldn't wish it on anybody. As hard as it was for me or for my brothers or sisters - [how did it feel] for my parents to have your own child in danger in that way? And then you can't protect them and you couldn't save them?" She added: "In hindsight it really kept us as a tight-knit group, because it was so tragic and awful. Ultimately, it was kind of a beautiful gift because we all value each other so much."

Chelsea Handler has paid an emotional tribute to her late brother Chet

Remembering those precious moments with Chet, she continued: "I was, like, seven or eight, and he would come home and I would make him cereal when he would come home late from school, from college, and I would put it in a bowl and act like I made him dinner, and look after him."