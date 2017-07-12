First ever Dinner Dates baby has been born! The happy couple welcomed their first baby back in November

Jemma Simpson and Edd Rodgers, who met as contestants of the hit ITV show Dinner Dates, have welcomed their first baby together! The TV dating show sees single men and women pick three blind dates based on menus put together by hopeful singles who cook for them in their own home. The happy couple, who have now been together for seven years, welcomed the first baby born to a couple who met on the popular show, a girl named Ember.

The couple met on Dinner Dates

Speaking about their time on the show, Edd said: "You don't imagine that meeting someone random on a TV show will plan the rest of your life out. I had spent all those years trying to find a partner for myself and failing. And it turns out ITV did it for me. It seems they are a better judge of people and me than I am."

Mum-of-one Jemma - also one half of the first and only 'Dinner Date' marriage - said: "I never thought that I would pick my future husband - and father of my daughter - from a menu. I basically owe it to the fact that I chose his menu over others - even though I don't even like curry which he had as his main course. When we tell people how we met they don't believe us."

Little Ember was born in November

Their baby girl was born weighing 5lb 8oz on November 3, 2016, and was named Ember due to Edd's job, and that she was born near Bonfire Night. "If it wasn't for First Dates we would never have our lovely little daughter and we can't imagine life without her now," Edd said. Jemma added: "I saw the advert that asked 'are you single and do you like food?' and I was like 'yes and yes' so I applied for a bit of fun. I certainly did not thing in a millions years I would meet someone to build a relationship with - let alone get married and have a baby!"