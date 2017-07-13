Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with 'megababe' sister The This Morning presenter was celebrating the launch of her new book Truly Scrumptious Baby

Holly Willoughby had her friends and family around her as she celebrated the launch of her new book, Truly Scrumptious Baby. The presenter of This Morning has shared a sweet photo from the event, showing her kissing her "megababe" sister on the cheek. Holly, 36, wrote: "Celebrating the launch of #trulyscrumptiousbaby with the ultimate brunette to my blonde… my sis @ladywilloughby... #megababe."

Holly, who is the younger of the pair, was inundated with comments from her 2.3m Instagram followers, all complimenting the gorgeous siblings. "Two absolute beauties, you are both the image of each other lucky girls xx," wrote one fan. "Your sister's eyes are to die for, such a beautiful lady," noted another.

Celebrating the launch of #trulyscrumptiousbaby with the ultimate brunette to my blonde.. my sis @ladywilloughby ... #megababe ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Holly shared a rare picture with her older sister

The TV star and her husband Dan Baldwin are the proud parents to three young children – Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two. Holly's new book – her second parenting book – is about introducing babies to "the colourful, flavourful, wonderful world of food". Published by Harper Collins and out in September, it will detail Holly's experience with motherhood, where she will offer advice on nutrition, feeding techniques and recipes for infants.

The mum-of-three recently shared a photo of the cover on Instagram, showing Holly crouching down as she was spoon-fed by a young child. Last month, Holly posted: "I was overwhelmed by the incredible response to Truly Happy Baby from fellow mums, so I hope this new book will be just as helpful, arming you with everything you need as you take the next step in your parenting adventure – weaning your little one and introducing them to the wonderful world of food!"

Here it is...! Excited to finally show you the cover of my new book #TrulyScrumptiousBaby… starring my gorgeous little niece Darcy! 😍 It’s out on 7th Sept and is available to preorder using the link in my bio.. I really hope you love it as much as I do xx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

The TV presenter's new book is out in September

Holly is incredibly private when it comes to her family, especially her young children. She occasionally shares photos of her parents, and rarely posts pictures of her brood. One recent snap showed her youngest son Chester in her bed. "I know it's too hot to sleep… but when you wake up next to this…" Holly captioned the snapshot, followed by a series of heart eyes emojis.