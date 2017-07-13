Judy Murray praises son Andy after he corrects reporter's sexist comment The tennis champion had lost the quarter-final to Sam Querrey

Andy Murray has been praised by his mother and fans alike after he corrected a reporter, who made a sexist comment following his quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon. The journalist claimed that the Sam was "the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009". But Andy, 30, pointed out that the remark was only aimed at male players - Serena Williams, for example, has won an impressive 12 Grand Slam tournaments since 2009.

The outgoing Wimbledon champion interrupted the question and reminded the reporter that his opponent was merely the first "male player" to have done so. "I beg you pardon?" the journalist replied, before Andy repeated himself. Social media users were quick to praise the British player, with his mother Judy Murray tweeting: "That's my boy. ❤." First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also wrote: "What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court."

"Have always loved how Andy always stands up for the women's game #TopMan," tweeted one fan, while another wrote: "That's just one of many reasons why he will always be a champion in my eyes. Be proud, be very proud." One follower said: "Dear Mrs Murray, I salute for have such talented, intelligent and good men. If all mums have done such a great job, the world would be great." A fourth post read: "You raised him well Judy. Both your boys must make you so proud."

It's not the first time Andy has spoken out for female sports players. Following his second gold medal win at the Olympics last year, Andy put BBC commentator John Inverdale in his place after being congratulated on being the first to win two gold medals in tennis. He shot back: "Well, to defend the singles title... I think Venus and Serena [Williams] have won about four each but hadn't defended a singles title before."