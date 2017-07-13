Shia LaBeouf apologises for latest arrest: 'It is a new low' Shia LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning

Shia LaBeouf has apologised for his actions after being arrested for suspicious of disorderly conduct in public during the early hours of Saturday morning. The Holes actor was filmed swearing and making racist remarks at a police officer while being arrested, and took to Twitter to release a statement regarding the incident.

Shia has apologised for his actions

"I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it," he wrote. "I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behaviour is not lost of me. My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

This isn't the first time Shia has been in trouble with the law, as he was arrested back in 2014 after causing a disturbance during a performance of Cabaret, and again in October 2015 for public intoxication. The star sought treatment for alcohol addiction following his first arrest, with his representative releasing a statement at the time which read: "Contrary to previous erroneous reports, Shia LaBeouf has not checked into a rehabilitation facility, but he is voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction. He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery."