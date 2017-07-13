Robbie Williams reveals younger new look - see pictures The former Take That star has used fillers and Botox

Robbie Williams looked notably different when he arrived at Marc O'Polo's 50th anniversary in Germany last week. Showing off a smoother complexion and wrinkle-free cheekbones, the former Take That star looked noticeably younger as he posed for pictures with his wife Ayda Field. His transformation may not come as a surprise to many; Robbie has previously admitted to using fillers and Botox. He told Daily Mail last year: "I've had some fillers, and some Botox, and I've had something done to my chin which means I can't even move my [expletive] forehead."

Robbie, 43, put on a romantic display as he showered his American wife with affection at the event. The couple were celebrating Robbie's capsule collection, which saw the singer design an exclusive jumper for Marc O'Polo as part of the brand's 50th anniversary celebrations. Robbie and the Loose Women panellist tied the knot at their Beverly Hills home seven years ago. Since their nuptials, they have become parents to two children. Their daughter Theodora Rose - known as Teddy - was born on 18 September 2012, and they welcomed their son, Charlton Valentine, into the world on 27 October 2014.

The couple's loved-up appearance comes shortly after Ayda opened up about Robbie's recent panic attack. Speaking on Loose Women, the 38-year-old told the audience how "scared" she was, claiming Robbie nearly went to hospital. She explained: "I know Rob has suffered from anxiety over the years and he had something recently, which I believe was a panic attack, on the couch."

The mother-of-two said her husband was just lying on the sofa when he suddenly felt as though he was having a "heart attack". She recalled: "He's been suffering from a bad back and he felt like he was having a heart attack. It was very scary when it happens because you don't know what it is. It takes you by surprise. It's very painful and there's no explanation of what's happening."