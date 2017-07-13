Pippa Middleton spends day with kids and returns to wedding venue to support Mary Hare School for the deaf Kate's younger sister was on hand to support the school's Primary School Appeal

Newlywed Pippa Middleton showed off her maternal skills earlier this month meeting with students at the Mary Hare School for deaf children in Berkshire, England. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister was on hand to support the school's Primary School Appeal on July 4. "There are many good reasons to support the Primary School project and I am delighted that the appeal launch has been so successful," Pippa said of her visit.

Pippa shared a laugh with students during her visit to the school, which offer education to deaf children Photo: Twitter/@maryhareschool

The 33-year-old, who married financier James Matthews in May, looked summery wearing a printed BOSS shirt dress and Aperlai sandals for the outing. Pippa was photographed sharing a laugh with a young boy and girl while sitting on a bench. Prince George's aunt also posed for a group photo with administrators and students, who wore a shirt that read: "We're Moving."

Kate's sister was on hand to support the Primary School Appeal Photo: Twitter/@maryhareschool

Mary Hare is building a new primary school to give deaf children a modern learning environment. The special school helps students develop their understanding and use of written and spoken English, while also helping children deal with the social and emotional difficulties they may face because of their deafness.

Pippa and James left Englefield House in a convertible following their fairytale wedding on May 20 Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Later on in the evening, the newly-minted Mrs. Matthews returned to the site of her lavish, countryside wedding to attend a drinks reception for the Appeal at Englefield House. Following her 20 May nuptials, which was attended by Princes William and Harry, Pippa and James enjoyed a post-ceremony celebration at the Berkshire estate before famously departing in a Jaguar E-type.