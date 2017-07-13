Cat Deeley shares rare loved-up selfie with husband Patrick Kielty The 40-year-old presenter and her husband have one son together, Milo

Cat Deeley has shared the cutest selfie with her husband Patrick Kielty. The 40-year-old TV star, who rarely posts pictures of her husband, thrilled fans when she uploaded the very sweet snap on Instagram. The couple looked more in love than ever, with Patrick hugging Cat from behind and kissing her on the back of her head.

The So You Think you Can Dance host, who shares a son Milo with her husband, left the post uncaptioned, but it looks like the picture was taken at Gordon Ramsay's event in Los Angeles as Cat tagged the celebrity chef in her snap. She also shared another photo with the straight-talking chef, who is in California to host a new live cooking competition called The F Word.

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty have one son together

Cat recently revealed that she is desperate to have more children with comedian Patrick. She told the Mirror: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'." The doting mum also opened up about her "delicious" baby boy, but admitted that being a mother made her anxious. "I am awake all night listening out for him," she confided. "I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again."

Cat attended Gordon Ramsay's event in LA

Cat and Patrick, 46, tied the knot in September 2012 in a secret wedding ceremony in Rome, after just 11 months of dating. Speaking about their whirlwind romance, the star revealed: "It was quite knock-your-socks off for both of us. There were no more games and it all happened very quickly because we were older and comfortable in our own skin. A lot of our friends knew it would happen before we did, but I honestly had no idea. I wouldn't have wasted so much time! And thank God he happened to be around and that I hadn't missed him in the process!"