Here's how Angelina Jolie celebrated Vivienne and Knox's 9th birthday The Hollywood star shares her twins with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie made sure her twins Vivienne and Knox celebrated their birthday in style! The children, who turned nine on Wednesday, were treated to a special trip to Disneyland in California where they were joined by their other siblings Shiloh, 11, Zahara,12, Pax, 13, and Maddox, 15. A source told ET: "She was with her kids and a Disney tour guide. They all looked very laid back. She seemed relaxed and happy with the kids."

Angelina, who shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, was reportedly spotted keeping a protective eye over her kids as they spent time at the Paradise Pier in California Adventure before heading to the park's popular Mad Tea Party attraction. The Hollywood star's sighting comes shortly after it was revealed that she has moved into a stunning six-bedroom home with her six children. The home is reportedly a mile away from their father's home so they can spend more time with him. According to sources, the children are "much happier" to be living closer to their dad.

An insider recently told Hollywood Life: "[Angelina Jolie and the children] had spent their spring and part of the summer in Malibu, about an hour drive from Brad, which was hard on the kids. While they liked being at the beach, despite everything, they did not like being so far from dad. Now that they are skateboarding distance to Dad's house, they are much happier being close to him, and back in the neighbourhood they consider home - about a mile from Dad."

Angelina and Brad, who were married for two years and together for 12, announced their separation in September. Since the end of their romance, Angelina has kept a low-profile. At the time, she released a statement which read that the decision was made "for the health of the family". Speaking about their split in a recent interview with GQ, Brad said: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it… I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight - it's done to sell."