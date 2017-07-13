Mystery as Holly Willoughby deletes Instagram photo of herself The This Morning presenter regularly shares photos of her outfits on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has left her 2.3m Instagram followers baffled after she posted a photo and then deleted it hours later. The black-and-white snap showed Holly wearing a Love Island inspired T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan 'On paper he's my type.' The presenter looked thrilled to have bagged herself the newly released top from New Look, which costs just £7.99. She wrote: "Thanks @newlookfashion #loveisland" alongside three love hearts.

The post proved particulary popular with Holly's fans, with one asking her friend: "Please can we get these for the hen do." Another wrote: "Need this." A third said: "Get me to new look! Primark do some too!" But hours later, the post was deleted, leaving several fans confused.

The post has since been deleted

There's no denying Holly has a strong sartorial influence thanks to her love of dressing in affordable pieces from British high street brands. Recently, the presenter proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with a pretty floral dress from Oasis, which cost £60. Shortly after her TV appearance, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit had sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.

Meanwhile, Holly, 36, hasn't been shy about her love for the reality TV show. Earlier this month she met two Love Island contestants, Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis, who were talking about their time on the show. Holly shared a photo of the pair and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and wrote: "Can't tell you how ridiculously happy this made me!"

Holly with Love Island contestants earlier this month

Holly isn't the only celebrity who has openly declared her love for the ITV show. Adele has also said she is a big fan, telling concertgoers in London: "I mean Love Island shall we talk about that? My husband and I watched it last night." Other famous viewers include Liam Gallagher, Scarlett Moffatt, Rebecca Adlington and rugby star James Haskell.