Jessica Biel reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Justin Timberlake The Hollywood couple married in 2012

Many celebrity couples have come and gone but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's bond has stood the test of time. The 35-year-old actress is Marie Claire's August cover girl, and in the pages of the glossy she revealed the secrets to her lasting marriage.

"We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things," she spilled, adding that she and her husband bond over their shared drive to succeed in their careers. "In the business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers—about being focused and driven—and if you can find that in someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!"

See inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's new £15.5million New York penthouse

Three years after their 2012 romantic wedding in Italy, Justin and Jessica became first-time parents on the arrival of their son Silas. The actress told Marie Claire that her life has never been the same.

"You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you're not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it's your life now revolving around this dude," she said.

The Minnesota native also touched on her professional life and career in Hollywood. She revealed to the magazine why she, unlike some of her peers, was able to escape the pitfalls of fame at a young age. "[It] was never one of those True Hollywood stories where I was left alone to my own devices with no parental supervision. There was always somebody with me," she said.

Years after winning hearts as Mary Camden on the family drama 7th Heaven, Jessica is set to return to the small screen in the thrilling new drama The Sinner. The actress will play a young mother on the search for answers after her rage and violent behaviour becomes out of control.