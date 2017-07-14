Sharon Stone responds to Madonna's handwritten letter calling her 'mediocre' The note was leaked online this week

Sharon Stone has spoken out in response to a letter handwritten by Madonna years ago, which was leaked online this week. In the previously unseen note, which appears to have been written in the 1990s, Madonna, 58, described both Total Recall actress Sharon and fellow singer Whitney Houston as "mediocre". According to the Huffington Post, the letter read: "It's so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had, and Sharon Stone has the film career I'll never have.

"Not because I want to be these women because I'd rather die because they're so horribly mediocre and they're always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me. Everything I do is so original and unique and I put so much of myself into it, like my book and record, and it's only brought me heartache and pain."

Sharon Stone has publicly responded to Madonna's handwritten letter calling her 'mediocre'

Now, Sharon, 59, has taken to social media to publicly respond to the comments. "Dear Madonna," she wrote, posting a photo showing the two ladies together on the red carpet. "First, I think it's absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly.

"Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become. I love and adore you; won't be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys. Sharon."