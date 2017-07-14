Andy Serkis becomes Internet sensation after reading Donald Trump tweets as Gollum Andy Serkis played Gollum in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit

A video of Andy Serkis reading Donald Trump's tweets in character as Gollum has gone viral. The actor, who played Gollum using motion capture in Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit films, took on the challenge during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Host Stephen said: "Of course the performance people first got to know you was Smeagol, you know, Gollum... I was wondering if I could ask you a favour… I would love it if I could hear either Smeagol or Gollum read these tweets by Donald Trump." Jumping onto his seat in the style of the character, Andy read several tweets, including: "Despite the constant negative press, covfefe," joking: "Wait! What's 'covfefe' precious?" to which Stephen joked: "No one knows!"

Fans were quick to praise his performance, with one writing: "Dear Andy and Stephen, Please, please, please make Andy Serkis reads Trump tweets as Gollum a regular segment. Thanks, -The World﻿," while another added: "Andy Serkis should have a YouTube channel where he reads people comments and reacts to other people's videos in Gollum voice. I would watch, share and subscribe to that." A third person praised Andy's amazing performance, writing: "In my opinion, he was robbed of at least one Oscar as best supporting actor for Gollum.﻿"

Andy also recently caused a stir after impersonating Gollum to introduce the music act on the Graham Norton Show. Speaking as Smeagol and Gollum, he said: "Well my precious, it's time for music (No it's not shut your face!). Yes it is precious! I've loved this singer for so many years (No you didn't precious!). Yes I did!"