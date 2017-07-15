Revealed: the reason Holly Willoughby deleted Instagram photo of herself The This Morning host got herself into a spot of trouble with a recent post

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is known for her fantastic fashion choices but her star style landed her in a bit of bother this week on social media. On Thursday, the star took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself wearing a £7.99 Love Island inspired T-shirt from high street store New Look. The top’s slogan read ‘On paper he’s my type’. But hours later, Holly’s 2.3m followers were left baffled when she deleted the post. Now the reason behind the photo’s disappearance has been revealed.

On This Morning’s Friday show, presenter Rylan surprised hosts Holly and Phil with mystery gifts. Handing them both a bag, he said: “These are genuine Love Island T-shirts and limited edition water bottles. Don’t say I don’t make dreams come true.” Holly looked over the moon and said: “Oh my, oh my!” Phil was overjoyed with his Marcel top, which read ‘I used to be in blazin squad’, while Holly held up her T-shirt with the slogan: ‘I’ve got a text.’

This post from Holly's Instagram page has since been deleted

Rylan continued: “These are the actual official ones. Not them knock offs you get down the road”. Cue an awkward look from Holly as she says quietly: “I might have got myself into a bit of trouble with that.” Holly then proceeded to put the T-shirt on over her outfit. The T-shirts are part of an official Love Island collection on sale at Primark for £6. This explains why Holly deleted her Instagram post the following day - the star had shown off an unofficial Love Island T-shirt by mistake.

Friday was Holly and Phil’s final show before the summer holidays, so all eyes are now on the pair to see where they jet off to with their families. No doubt their new Love Island tees will make an appearance on hols. Phil has already posted a snap of his new present on his Instagram page, writing: “This is SO going to make a summer appearance.”

This is SO going to make a summer appearance 😂 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

And now that Holly has worn the fun T-shirt, there will surely be a rush to copy her look. Only recently, a £60 floral dress from Oasis sold out in ‘record time’ after Holly wore it on TV. Get ready for the stampede Primark!