Charlie’s Angels reunited! Drew Barrymore posts sweet message for friend Cameron Diaz The Hollywood actresses looked to be enjoying life in their selfie

The Charlie’s Angels were back together again on Friday when Drew Barrymore shared a photograph of herself and good friend Cameron Diaz on her Instagram page. The pair were just missing their fellow actress Lucy Liu to complete the trio, but her absence didn’t stop them having a good catch up. In the photo, Hollywood stars Drew and Cameron are seen leaning in for a close-up selfie, appearing with little make-up in the down-to-earth snap.

Drew posted the following message to her close pal Cameron: “#beautyjunkieweek#sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister. Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything.”

Drew’s fans adored the honest picture and message, with one writing: “I adore the energy in this pic. My first reaction wasn't, "Oh, hey. Celebrities hanging out." It was, "Look at these gorgeous souls; enjoying genuine friendship.” Another follower said: “I love how authentic you ladies are!” while one fan wrote: “Admire you both so much. The main stars I look up to.” The third Angel, Lucy Liu, was missed however, as one fan commented: “Miss the third angel on this pic.”

Drew, 41, has been through a tough time in the last year, after her divorce last April from husband Will Kopelman, with who she shares two daughters. Earlier this year, the actress revealed during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Town Hall, that she wasn’t not ready to date again yet. Quizzed about potential love interests, she said: "No, nobody. I'm not ready. I'm still in shock over everything. I'm going to take a while."

The Charlie's Angels back in 2013

Cameron, who is married to rocker Benji Madden, is no doubt supporting Drew through her difficult time as she moves on following her divorce. Cameron has spent some time out of the spotlight of late. The Californian actress recently told guests at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Wellness Summit that she was tired of constantly travelling for her job. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole," explained the 44-year-old star.

While Cameron was enjoying a well-deserved break from her career, she found love with Benji. The couple tied the knot in January 2015 after seven months of dating. The actress admitted that she waited to get married because she was in no rush to walk down the aisle.