Mel B’s mum Andrea calls Stephen Belafonte court order ‘disgusting’ – full story here The former Spice Girl’s mother vented her views on Twitter

On Saturday, news broke that former Spice Girl Mel B has been ordered by an LA judge to pay her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte £30,553 a month to cover his living costs, until a divorce settlement is reached. Now Mel’s mum Andrea Brown has taken to her Twitter page to vent her views on the court decision, and she’s not happy.

Mel and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte

Retweeting the original news story by TMZ, Andrea wrote: “This would never happen in England, disgusted with this news.” The following day, the star’s mum posted another message which read: “Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive, after 10yrs of worry she’s finally safe#more important than money.”

In April, Mel filed a restraining order against Stephen, with whom she shares daughter Madison, age five. Mel alleged a litany of abuse had taken place throughout their marriage. The singer explained she had tried to leave her partner on a number of occasions. She said: "[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way."

However, on Saturday, the Mail Online reported that court documents showed Mel’s allegations and Stephen’s denial could not be counted as evidence when making a decision on spousal support. The judge also ruled that Mel pay £106,935 for Stephen’s legal fees.

My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad,you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on May 29, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Mel will surely be glad of her mum’s support at this difficult time. The pair recently celebrated Mel’s birthday together, which according to a report in The Sun, was the first time they had done so in eight years. The pair were said to have fallen out during Mel’s marriage to Stephen but since their separation and the death of Mel’s father, the mother and daughter are close once more.