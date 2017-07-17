Beyoncé's mother Tina reveals Blue Ivy is the 'perfect' big sister to her new twin siblings Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter in June

Ever since Beyoncé became a proud mother to twin babies, her eldest daughter Blue Ivy has been settling in with her new role - as big sister. According to grandmother Tina Knowles, the five-year-old has been doting on her siblings following their arrival last month. Tina, 62, told Entertainment Tonight this week: "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot." Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir Carter into the world a month ago, with the singer taking to Instagram on Friday to post the first photo of their newborns. The caption simply read: "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z share five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy

The photo also confirmed the name of her twins for the first time, after the pair filed trademark documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office at the end of June. Shortly after the picture was released, Tina told her followers: "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world - proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter... 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing."

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay-Z, 47 - who have been together since 2001 - made their big pregnancy announcement on Instagram at the start of the year. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the singer captioned a photo of herself holding her baby bump in front of a wall of flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Talking about life as a mum to Blue Ivy, the superstar has previously said that her child is always number one. "I am very protective. I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life," she told ABC News. "In the back of my mind, she's my priority. And life is completely different now. So I'm - I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that's to be her mother."