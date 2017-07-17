Serena Williams insists she hasn't tied the knot with fiancé Alexis Ohanian - but the wedding date is a secret! The tennis ace is pregnant with her first child

Serena Williams has shut down rumours that she has secretly married her fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, has insisted she has not tied the knot yet – but confirmed that the wedding date and location is a secret. When quizzed by E! about the reports, the 35-year-old said: "It hasn't happened yet, not that I am aware of!"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are gearing up for the arrival of their first baby

She added: "No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party]." Asked about when the special occasion will take place, Serena replied: "We are just keeping it hush hush between us right now, our closest family, and friends - and that’s it." The sports star and her partner Alexis announced their engagement in December after nearly two years of dating.

The couple shared their baby news via Snapchat in April, after Serena accidentally uploaded a swimsuit selfie which showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she simply wrote, "20 weeks". In an interview with Vanity Fair, Serena shared her excitement at becoming a mother for the first time. She said: "If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world. This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast. I'm trying to enjoy the little freedom I have left."

Her fiancé, who is the co-founder of Reddit, recently revealed that he is excited to take a long paternity leave to spend time with their newborn. He said on CNBC's Squawk Box show: "[Serena's] very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mum too… At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy."