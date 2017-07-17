Naomi Watts opens up about her dad's death and her challenging childhood The 48-year-old actress reveals new details about her younger self

Naomi Watts has opened up about the untold parts of her childhood, including the death of her father from a heroin overdose when she was just four years old, in an interview with The Guardian. The Oscar-nominated actress, whose father was the sound engineer for Pink Floyd, revealed how the members of the band helped support her family in the wake of her father's death, aged 31.

"When he died, my dad hadn't saved money, and I guess my mum didn't have any. So they, the band, very kindly... 'Trust fund' doesn't sound right at all. I think they gave my mum a few thousand dollars to help get things under way. A lump sum, to help. It was kind that they did that."

Naomi Watt's dad died when she was just four years old

Naomi also talked about a recent experience when a Pink Floyd fan approached her with an envelope, which turned out to be an unseen picture of her father, smiling at the camera. "You've got to understand, I've got maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories. And all of the photos of him are either out of focus or he's a tiny speck in the background."

Naomi Watts reflects on split from former partner Liev Schreiber: 'There's good and bad days'

She admitted that when she opened the envelope and saw photograph, she began to cry, as it was the first time - aged 48 - that she had seen her father smile so clearly.

The Impossible actress also shared details of her complex childhood, which saw attend "nine different schools in England". She said: "Started off in Kent. Moved to Cambridge for a little while. We lived in Norfolk, we lived in Suffolk, in Wales – that was where my grandparents were. So, a lot of moving, a lot of new schools, a lot of reinventing myself. 'How do I get into that group? How do I get accepted? Who should I be? Who do you want me to be?'"

The actress pictures with her former partner Liev and their two children

She said the experience has helped her in her new role in Netflix show Gypsy, where she plays a therapist who fakes new identities to insert herself into strangers' lives: "That's part of where the Gypsy world taps into my life, that constant reinvention."

Naomi also admitted being constantly on the move is not a childhood she wants for her children - Sasha, nine, and Kai, eight, - with partner of 11 years, Liev Schreiber, from whom she recently separated.

"I have kids in school. I can't go on the road at the drop of a hat now. Some actors do homeschool their kids, but it was important to Liev and I for them to have regular relationships with friends."