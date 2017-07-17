Jessica Ennis-Hill celebrates son Reggie's birthday with rare Instagram photo The Olympic athlete is currently pregnant with baby number two

It's a big day in Jessica Ennis-Hill's household! On Monday, the former British Olympian took to Instagram to celebrate her son Reggie's third birthday with fans, uploading rare photos of her little boy in celebration of the special occasion. Jessica, 31, shared three images; one shows Reggie holding a big red '3' balloon, while another shows the toddler unwrapping his presents. The last snapshot is a close-up photo of the birthday boy's cake – a two-tiered Paw Patrol creation.

Happy Birthday to our gorgeous boy Reggie. Can't believe he's 3 today! He had a great weekend even though he was covered in chicken poxs 😞 A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

Alongside the photos, Jessica wrote: "Happy Birthday to our gorgeous boy Reggie. Can't believe he's 3 today! He had a great weekend even though he was covered in chicken poxs." She was quickly inundated with birthday messages for her son from her followers, and later returned to Instagram to thank her fans, writing: "Reggie says thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes x."

Jessica and her husband Andy Hill have been married since May 2013, and welcomed little Reggie in July the following year. In March 2017, the athlete announced the happy news that the couple are expecting their second child together. Jessica shared a sweet photo showing Reggie holding up a book titled I'm Going To Be A Big Brother!, writing: "Someone’' going to be a big brother. Another little Ennis-Hill on the way. So happy."

Jess, who was made a Dame in this year's New Year's Honours List, announced her retirement from athletics in October 2016. She previously revealed how motherhood had changed her approach to her sport, telling the Sun: "Athletics was my everything, but Reggie is better than any gold medal. He is my priority and everything has to fit around life with him." Jess' mum Alison Powell said she had also noticed a change in her daughter. "For Jess, athletics is a job now. Before it was her life. But now her life is her son," she said. "Things are more in perspective for her."