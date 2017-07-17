Amanda Holden shares rare picture of daughter Lexi during summer vacation: see here The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden has shared a sweet picture of her daughter Lexi. The Britain's Got Talent judge recently took to her Instagram page to post a snap from her family's summer holiday in Dubrovnik, Croatia. In the caption, she gushed: "My gorgeous girl taking in the view #lexistyle." The photo sees the 11-year-old pose against a beautiful sea backdrop, wearing a pretty white dress and a chic summer hat. Fans of the TV personality were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Like mother, like daughter. Bet you looked like that when you were younger, Amanda." Another remarked: "I can't believe how grown up she is and super stylish!!!!" A third post read: "She looks exactly like you the way she is standing."

My gorgeous girl taking in the view #lexistyle A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Amanda, 46, later took to Twitter to upload another picture of her little girl - but this time as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding. She tweeted: "The best day /the best girl @MichaelaDrake1 #Honoured #hrh flower girl. Lexi bridesmaid." Lexi - full name Alexa Louise - is Amanda's eldest child with husband Chris Hughes. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2008, are also parents to five-year-old Hollie Rose.

In a previous interview, Amanda opened up about the difficulties of managing family time with her busy work schedule. Referring to her husband, she told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us - we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list." However, the former actress confessed she loves teasing her daughters, saying: "I do this thing at the moment when I drop Lexi off at school - I wind the window down and shout, 'I love you!' and she turns round and glares at me. Or I turn the music up really loud and wind the windows down so I'm like a rapper mum. It's hilarious!"