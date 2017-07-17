Has Kylie Minogue rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Olivier Martinez? Couple enjoyed secret date Kylie ended her engagement to Joshua Sasse in February, while Olivier's divorce from Halle Berry was finalised last year

Kylie Minogue is giving love another chance. Five months after ending her engagement to fiancé Joshua Sasse, Kylie has been spotted on a secret date with her ex-boyfriend Olivier Martinez. The Aussie pop princess and the newly divorced French actor are said to have enjoyed a romantic meal at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood last week, and were pictured kissing during the intimate dinner.

A source told The Sun: "They seemed to be very much a couple. Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress. They both looked delighted to see each other and hugged and kissed before sitting down. During the dinner, they appeared to be very touchy-feely and kissed a few times. Kylie was beaming from ear to ear and seemed engrossed in what Olivier was saying."

Let's GO!!!! A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Kylie shared a photo from the Hollywood hotel

The I Should Be So Lucky singer, 49, has yet to confirm her blossoming romance, although Kylie has been sharing a few photos from the upscale hotel where she's been staying. She spent 4th of July in Los Angeles, posting a picture of herself on her hotel balcony. "Friends and #lovers all ready for fireworks .... #4thofJuly!!" she wrote. The following day, she uploaded another snap of herself waltzing down the hotel corridor, and captioned it: "Let's GO!!!!"

Kylie's new romance comes five months after she and Joshua split, amid claims that the British actor was growing close to Spanish actress Marta Milans. Kylie and Joshua had been engaged for a year following a whirlwind courtship, and the pop star had even revealed her plans to take Joshua's name.

Friends and #lovers all ready for fireworks .... #4thofJuly!! ❤️ A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

She spent the 4th of July celebrations in Los Angeles

She and Olivier famously dated a decade ago and were together for four years before splitting in February 2007. The Frenchman helped Kylie through her breast cancer battle and the pair remained on good terms after their break-up. Olivier went on to date and marry Halle Berry. The couple welcomed their son Maceo in October 2013, but finalised their divorce last December.