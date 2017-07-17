Billie Lourd pays heartfelt tribute to mother Carrie Fisher on her 25th birthday The Star Wars actress passed away in December

Billie Lourd celebrated her first birthday without her mum Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds this weekend. The Scream Queens actress, who turned 25 on Monday, took to her Instagram page to pay a touching tribute to her late mother. Alongside a throwback picture of the trio at Disneyland, Billie wrote: "My mum and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realise she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mum the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend."

❤🐭❤ My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend 🙏🏼 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Just a few days ago, Carrie became a posthumous recipient of the Disney Legends Award. Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died at the age of 60 on 27 December, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had just finished filming the eighth instalment of the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, before passing away. One day after her death, Carrie's mother Debbie suffered a stroke and died a short time after.

It was recently announced that Carrie had heroin and cocaine in her system at the time of her death, and her daughter subsequently released a statement to People magazine about her death. It read: "My mum battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases." She continued: "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mum, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."