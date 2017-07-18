Chloe Sims shares loved-up snaps with new boyfriend Abz Love The TOWIE star and the rapper have been dating for two months

Chloe Sims has a new man in her life. The TOWIE star has been secretly dating Abz Love from boy band 5ive for the past two months, after a chance meeting brought them together. Chloe 34, has been sharing a few photos on Instagram, hinting at her blossoming romance. Earlier this month, she treated Abz to a mud mask treatment at her beauty bar in Essex, posing with her new beau and writing: "Getting down with @abzlove in the salon today..."

The mum-of-one also posted a close-up photo of the pair holding hands, with the caption: "Bad boy? You choose. Holding hands and tattoos." Alongside another picture of Abz holding a ferret as they enjoyed a day out at the farm, Chloe wrote: "The things you'll do for that special someone..!"

The only way is @chloe_simsstarship A post shared by ΔBZ (@abzlove) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Abz, 38, has also been posting some loved-up snaps of the new couple on Instagram, calling Chloe his "favourite girl". He shared one of the pair at the farm festival, wearing matching red neckerchiefs and panama hats. "Introducing my favourite girl to farm life #EssextoEco," he wrote. The singer-songwriter also posted a selfie from his visit to Chloe's salon and sweetly captioned it: "The only way is @chloe_simsstarship."

A post shared by Chloe Sims (@chloe_simsstarship) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

According to The Sun, Chloe and Abz – real name Richard Abidin Breen – have been secretly dating for two months. A source close to the reality TV star said: "This is Chloe's first serious relationship in years. We'd never have put the two of them together but they couldn't be more perfect. She's just started telling her friends about it and she's the happiest we've seen her in ages."

The things you'll do for that special someone..! #countryliving #ferretfun A post shared by Chloe Sims (@chloe_simsstarship) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Chloe, who has a daughter Madison, has previously dated her TOWIE co-stars Jon Clark, Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell and Elliot Wright. She was most recently linked to millionaire Robert Tchenguiz after they were pictured at Cannes Film Festival together in May, but the pair are said to have drifted apart.