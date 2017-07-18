Naomi Watts dating her Gyspy co-star Billy Crudup The pair play husband and wife in the Netflix series

Looks like love is in the air for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup. The two stars, who play husband and wife in the Netflix series Gypsy, are now dating in real life, according to People and Page Six. Naomi, 48, and Billy, 49, were pictured together in New York City at the weekend, holding hands as they made their way inside a café in Tribeca for lunch. An onlooker told Page Six that they "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands".

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup on the set of their new show Gypsy

It's Naomi's first romance since her split from partner Liev Schreiber in September 2016, after 11 years together. The former couple share two children: Samuel Kai, eight, and ten-year-old Alexander, known as Sasha. Naomi recently opened up about their split in a revealing interview for the June issue of Vogue Australia, stating at the time that she was still "single".

The actress and partner Liev Schreiber ended their 11-year romance in September

"There are good days and bad days," the Impossible star said. "Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way." She added: "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."

Billy, meanwhile, dated Mary-Louise Parker from 1997 until 2003, when he left the pregnant Weeds actress for Claire Danes. Billy and Clare dated for four years before splitting up in 2006.