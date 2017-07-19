Emma Watson asks fans to help find sentimental rings in heartfelt post The Harry Potter actress has offered a reward for anyone who finds the jewellery

Emma Watson has urged fans to help her find three of her precious rings. The Harry Potter star took to her Facebook page to explain that she lost her jewellery after she took them off ahead of a treatment at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in London, last weekend. Sharing two pictures of the rings, the 27-year-old noted how one of the pieces was particularly special - it was a gift given to her from her mother, Jacqueline Luesby, on her 18th birthday.

She wrote: "Before my appointment I removed three silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take the rings from the safe." She later added: "Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring every day, it is my most meaningful and special possession."

Emma Watson has offered a reward for anyone who finds her missing rings

The actress, who recently starred in Beauty and the Beast, has offered a reward for anyone who finds the rings. She said: "If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked. If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com"

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Emma revealed how the sentimental ring her mother gave her inspired one of the pieces she wore on the Beauty and the Beast. "We designed for Belle this ring that would sit on her little finger. The costume designer saw that I had one which my mum had given to me," she admitted. "I was really proud of the ring and thought it was so beautiful, that I asked if I could keep one, and they said I could."