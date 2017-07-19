Blazin' Squad announce reunion when Marcel Somerville leaves Love Island The noughties boyband are set to go on tour and release new music

Good news Blazin' Squad fans! The noughties boyband have announced they are planning a huge comeback when Marcel Somerville finishes his stint on this year's Love Island. According to reports, the ten-piece group have received offers from music labels and promoters to go on tour and release new material. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, member Ollie Georgiou said: "It will be the original line up, obviously there's ten of us. I'm not sure if all 10 of us will be doing it, but there will be a good chunk of doing it."

Blazin' Squad are set to go on tour and release new music

Love Island's celebrity fans: From the likes of Adele to Liam Gallagher

He added: "It's been a long while since a lot of us have been on stage and toured. Fingers crossed! We’ve had the offers from promoters so hopefully. If it can come together then all good." Love Island fans have been hoping for a reunion after Marcel aka Rocky B entered the popular ITV2 show. He instantly became a hit with viewers after the told fellow islanders, "I was in Blazin' Sqaud" - the famous phrase is now the slogan on various T-shirts. The band, whose hits include Crossroads and Flip Reverse, are set to perform at Now That's A Festival on 12 August.

STORY: Nineties girlband B*Witched announce comeback for 20th anniversary

When quizzed if they had been planning a reunion for a long time, Ollie replied: "No, we do do shows still with four or five of us so we’re regularly in touch. We talk about it, but this has brought it to the forefront. The time is now to do it. He’s done us all proud." Singer Chris McKeckney hinted that they are ready for a big tour, telling The Sun: "If we can make it happen, then we will. It has to be done in the right way but we're not against it. I think the first thing is, we've been doing a few shows, so to up that to a tour, if we were to do anything that would be the first point of call, see how that goes then who knows."