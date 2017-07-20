Barack Obama sends heartfelt message to John McCain after cancer diagnosis: 'He is one of the bravest fighters' The former US president paid tribute to his 2008 election opponent

Barack Obama has paid a heartfelt tribute to John McCain following the Republican Senator's announcement that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, the former US president praised his 2008 election opponent, calling him "one of the bravest fighters he has known". He tweeted: "John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John." John, 80, is in the process of reviewing treatment options, which may include chemotherapy and radiation.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. https://t.co/fONWVlmYyz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

The Republican presidential nominee released a statement just days after undergoing an operation to remove a blood clot above his eye. It read: "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with a blood clot. Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria." John's daughter Meghan McCain also said on Twitter: "If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them."

Tributes came flooding in following the announcement, with Hillary Clinton writing: "John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight." Her husband Bill tweeted: "As he's shown his entire life, don't bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery." Donald Trump said: "Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon." Former Vice President Joe Biden commented: "John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong - and he will beat this." Fellow American politician Sarah Palin wrote: "John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family continues to lift John and his family up in prayer."