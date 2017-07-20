Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer mends broken heart with sunny vacation Lady Kitty Spencer has split from property tycoon Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro

Lady Kitty Spencer, daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of the Princess Diana, has ended her relationship with her Italian boyfriend, property tycoon Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro, according to a new report. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bikini picture of herself relaxing in the sun, showing no signs of a recent heartache. Over the past few days, the socialite has been enjoying a summer vacation in New York and The Hamptons.

🦋🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

READ: All you need to know about Lady Kitty Spencer's ex Italian beau

Last week, Kitty posted a picture from outside the building which was used as the exterior of the Friends apartment. In the caption, she wrote: "Anyone who knows me knows how ecstatic I am to be standing in front of the 'Friends' building. My obsession knows no bounds." According to his profile and a blog on the company's website, Niccolò has over two decades of experience in finance and real estate and used to work as a trader. "I grew up in Rome, but came to boarding school in England at the age of 15, because I loved to play football," he wrote on the site's Brummell Blog. "That was my first taste of the country, and I knew I'd be back. I then moved to France to study at the American University of Paris, and while there, got into sailing."

Lady Kitty Spencer has split from property tycoon Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro

STORY: Lady Kitty Spencer talks about her 'iconic' late aunt Princess Diana

Princess Diana's niece, who lives in the affluent South Kensington neighbourhood in London, is divorced and shares three children with his ex-wife Sofia. The businessman has been linked to Kitty since 2014 after the pair shared Instagram pictures of themselves on various occasions. Prior to her relationship with the father-of-three, Kitty was dated English cricketer Nick Compton. The pretty blonde was raised in South Africa. Kitty, who was once listed as one of Tatler magazine's most eligable women, her sisters, Eliza and Amelia, and her brother Louis moved to Constantia with their mother Victoria Lockwood after her separation from Earl Spencer in 1995.