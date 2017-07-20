chester

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington commits suicide aged 41, leaving behind six children

The father-of-six died on his late friend, singer Chris Cornell’s birthday

by Hanna Fillingham

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, reportedly from suicide. It was reported by TMZ that the father-of-six hanged himself on Thursday morning. The LA Country coroner confirmed the news to Associated Press shortly after the news broke.

Chester had previously struggled with addictions to both drugs and alcohol, and tragically died on the birthday of his late friend, singer Chris Cornell. The singer leaves behind his six children, and wife, model Talinda Ann. The couple had been married since 2005.

