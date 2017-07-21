David Beckham shares sweet photo of Harper on his motorbike: 'Take me with you Dadda' The father-of-four is back in Los Angeles with his family for summer

He's back in Los Angeles with his family, and with the summer holidays now underway, David Beckham has taken to his Instagram page to share some stories with his children. The retired footballer, who shares four kids with wife Victoria Beckham, posted a lovely picture of his little girl Harper posing on his motorbike. He captioned the sweet snap: "Take me with you Dadda." Just moments later, David added another shot of his eldest son Brooklyn taking a snooze during a car ride. Poking fun at the situation, the father-of-four remarked: "Is it something I said?"

David Beckham shared a sweet photo of Harper on his motorbike

David Beckham adds another sweet tattoo to his growing collection - see it here

Earlier on in the week, David paid a cute tribute to his children - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper - by getting a new tattoo. After paying a visit to Shamrock Social Club on Monday, the 42-year-old took to his Instagram page to show off a 'Dadda' inking etched on his upper-neck. David, who has more than 40 tattoos, already has artwork dedicated to his wife and their four children.

David added another shot of Brooklyn taking a snooze during a car ride

GALLERY: Famous dads and their adorable children

The sports star also has his wife's name inked onto his right hand, above the words 'My love'. For Harper's fourth birthday, David had her name and the words 'Pretty Lady' etched onto his neck. He had his first tattoo done in 1999, after the birth of his oldest son. In his autobiography, David opened up about his inkings. He said: "Mine are all about the people in my life, my wife and sons, who I want with me always. When you see me, you see the tattoos. You see an expression of how I feel about Victoria and the boys. They're part of me."