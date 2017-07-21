Louis Tomlinson says mum's final wish was for him to make peace with Zayn Malik Louis recently reached out to his former One Direction bandmate

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that his mother's final wish was for him to reconcile with his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. Speaking ahead of the release of his new solo single, Louis said that mum Johannah Deakin urged him to make up with Zayn shortly before she passed away in December, aged 47. "My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too [expletive] short,'" the 25-year-old told the Sun. "A mother's intuition is crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."

Louis Tomlinson with his mum, Johannah Deakin

Tensions between Louis and Zayn, 24, surfaced when the latter decided to leave One Direction to pursue a solo career, in March 2015. But Louis said there is now no "animosity"" between the pair. "I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone," he said. "It doesn't sit right with me. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice."

Speaking about their friendship, he added: "Zayn was always good for me in the band because he was my go-to if I wanted to… lark around. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn."

The One Direction star recently reconciled with former bandmate Zayn Malik

Louis bravely performed his first ever solo single during the X Factor final, just three days after his mother's death, in accordance with her wishes. His new song, Back To You, is set to be released on Friday.