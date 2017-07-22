Brooklyn Beckham spotted on date night with YouTube star Madison Beer and his mum

It looks Brooklyn Beckham may have a new girlfriend. The 18-year-old photographer was recently spotted out on the town with YouTube star and singer Madison Beer.The rumoured lovebirds have been seeing each other for several months, according to Page Six. They were recently seen at a concert in Los Angeles and again at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA, where they were joined by Brooklyn's mum Victoria Beckham. Fans have also noticed that the pair has been leaving flirty and sweet messages on each other's Instagram posts.

An onlooker told HELLO! that Brooklyn and Madison arrived at Catch LA holding hands and joined his mum's table. The source reveals: "Victoria and Madison were getting along and seemed to enjoy each other's company. At one point, Brooklyn and Madison went over to Catch's photo booth where they kissed in the photos. After dinner, Brooklyn left with a friend and then Madison stayed behind a bit longer with another friend."

Madison has a strong Canadian connection given that it was Justin Bieber who discovered her on YouTube back in 2012. After impressing the Sorry singer with a rendition of the Etta James classic At Last, the 18-year-old was quickly signed to Interscope Records. There had been speculation that the duo's friendship turned romanic, but Madison was quick to shoot down those rumours, saying that she sees Justin "like [a] big brother."

LOOK: Brooklyn Beckham looks dapper in a suede suit at the Serpentine summer party

Brooklyn's last highly-publicized romance was with actress Chloë Grace Moretz. The two dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in Sept. 2016. Madison was previously linked with fellow YouTube star Jack Gilinksy.