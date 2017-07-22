Victoria Beckham shows daughter Harper playing with mum's Spice Girls dolls - see the cute snaps! Victoria Beckham’s daughter had fun with her Posh Spice doll!

Cute Harper Beckham learnt all about her mummy’s former career as a pop star this weekend! The six-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham played with her mum’s old Spice Girls dolls, with Victoria taking to her Instagram stories to share the fun with her followers. Victoria is known for her part as Posh Spice in the nineties pop group, and it looks like little Harper enjoyed playing with the mini version of her mum.

Victoria posted three pictures of Harper’s playtime for fans to see. In one photo, Harper can be seen looking at the five dolls of Posh Spice, Sporty Spice (Mel C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) and Scary Spice (Mel B). Victoria captioned the picture: “When u find out mummy was a pop star!! Xxx” In another photo Harper is sitting on the floor holding the Baby Spice and Posh Spice dolls. Victoria wrote: “Spice up your life!” The third picture shows the five dolls laid out with the caption: “Harper loves her Spice Girls dolls.”

It’s quite a while since Victoria’s Spice Girl days, so it was surely fun for mum to teach her Harper about the pop group. The fashion designer was in the world-famous group from 1994, with their debut single Wannabe in 1996. The Spice Girls sold a staggering 85million records worldwide. Geri announced her decision to leave in 1998 and two years later the band went on hiatus. Geri went on to launch a solo career, achieving four number one singles. Since then, the Spice Girls have gone on to reunite for a 2007 concert tour, and also performed together at the 2012 London Olympics.

Last August, Victoria’s husband David told Emma Bunton that he had been encouraging his wife to join them on an anniversary tour. "For a long time she has wished us the best," Emma confessed during an appearance on This Morning. "I was talking to her at David's birthday party and he said, 'You've got to do something.' Maybe she will change her mind, she does that, who knows."