UPDATE: A rep for Liam Payne has told HELLO! online that he and Cheryl have not married Previous reports said The One Direction singer referred to Cheryl as his wife

There was excitement on Sunday when Liam Payne appeared to refer to his partner Cheryl as his 'wife' during an interview. Now Liam's rep has denied the reports and told HELLO! Online: "No they are not married." The One Direction star had sparked rumours that the couple had wed, by referring to Cheryl as his ‘wife’ during a video chat with French website On The Move.

Speaking of his new solo music career, Liam told the website: "To be honest with you I don't know yet what it is like to write while being a father, I have not passed through this experience. I have something that I'm preparing with Timbaland and I was writing with Pharrell when his wife was pregnant along with my wife for that matter.”

Liam recently threw a romantic party for Cheryl to celebrate her 34th birthday. Cheryl’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts shared photos of the event on her Instagram stories, which showed a forest-themed garden party. Liam had decorated the garden of their Surrey home with streamers hanging from an oak tree, complete with quirky birdcages and bouquets to add that magical feel to the day. The party enjoyed a sit down meal and finished off the evening by watching Love Island together.

Back in May, Liam revealed that his partner had reverted to her own surname Tweedy after her marriages to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Ashley Cole. Speaking on BBC Radio 1Xtra to promote his new single Strip That Down, the One Direction star told the show: “Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn't really bother me, we have a kid together, there's a lot more to our life.”