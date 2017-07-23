Actress Jennifer Ellison wows fans with incredible three stone weight loss – see the photos! The TV star posted snaps of her slimmer figure onto social media

Actress Jennifer Ellison has stunned fans on social media by posting photos showing her dramatic weight loss. The 34-year-old star, who found fame in Brookside and went on to star in reality TV show Dance Mums, shared the pictures on Saturday and has seen a huge response from her followers.

Posing in a skin-tight black dress in front of a mirrored wardrobe, Jennifer looked fantastic as she showed off her new svelte figure. Appearing with her hair up and smoky eye make-up, the star was all smiles as she debuted her new look. Jennifer had twinned the picture with a snap of her former self before the transformation.

3 STONE!!!😁 A post shared by Jennifer Ellison OFFICIAL (@jenniferellisondancemumsuk) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Jennifer captioned the photo: “3 STONE!!!” There were lots of compliments for the mum-of-three who appeared on weight-loss show Sugar Free Farm last year. One fan said: “Fantastic well done @jenniferellisondancemumsuk you always look beautiful...you can see how hard you've worked.” A second follower wrote: “Hard work pays off! I need some of your motivation xx.” While another fan asked the star: “You look amazing, well done! I am going through exactly the same at the moment. Did you just cut calories and eat healthily or did you have a special diet?”

DRESS REHEARSAL TODAY! WONT BE EATING NO RUBBISH THOUGH THANKS TO @prepped2go_widnes! The most amazing healthy food Check them out for all your prepped breakfast, lunch and dinners 🖒 A post shared by Jennifer Ellison OFFICIAL (@jenniferellisondancemumsuk) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

There was also some controversy over the photos, with some followers suggesting they had been photoshopped. In one image, Jennifer stands alone in front of a mirror and fans commented that her reflection seems a little larger in the mirror. Pointing out the issue with the pictures, one fan said: “That wall in the reflection is looking a bit wonky.” Another fan said: “Sorry but this looks dodgy. That's a huge difference for 3 stone. It looks like its photo shopped.”

Jennifer has clearly lost a lot of weight and is looking happy and healthy in the new pictures. The Liverpool Echo reports that the secret behind the star’s transformation is all down to personal trainer Tony Swift. Tony told the paper that her weight loss was achieved by a strict workout routine and a clean diet. Tony said: “We train five times a week and do a mix of high intensity interval training, strength and power workouts, which is for weight loss and toning. We do weight lifting, ball slams, burpees, planks, abs - it is an all over body workout.”

Home after a long day of show run through. Could bt resist a little glass of with my 💙 on the way home!😜🍸🍾 A post shared by Jennifer Ellison OFFICIAL (@jenniferellisondancemumsuk) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The paper reveals that the actress has been in training with her husband Rob Tickle and her weight has dropped from 14st 2lb to 10st 7lbs, with her waist going from 34cm to 30cm. Speaking about Jennifer’s diet, Tony revealed the star has cut out fatty foods, carbohydrates, sugar and alcohol.