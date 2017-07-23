David Beckham sends social media into overdrive with gorgeous topless selfie from camping trip - see the photo here! The dad-of-four shared the snap from his ‘back to nature’ road trip

David Beckham is known for his smouldering good looks and has made a successful career modelling for big brands like Armani. Now a selfie posted by the handsome dad-of-four has sent social media into overdrive, receiving almost 1.5 million likes in just one day.

David, 42, posted the snap to his Instagram page on Saturday and the response was phenomenal. In the picture, David can be seen getting back to nature as he takes a dip in a lake. With his cap on backwards, tattoos on show and rugged beard, the star had his fans swooning at the intimate topless snap.

Morning dip / shower 💦 @derekwhite_ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

The photo that has David's followers swooning

David captioned the popular picture: “Morning dip / shower” and it wasn’t long before the ex-professional footballer’s page was full of adoring comments. One fan wrote: “So handsome seems to be smiling from the inside...don't know him he looks like a kind soul.” Another follower said: “Isn't this the most adorable photo. One I would like to put on the shelf and frame.” A third fan asked: “Is it just me or does David Beckham just have some magical powers where he gets better looking with age?”

And Relax 🥃 @derekwhite_ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

David was on a camping trip around the States with his friend Derek White. The pair are travelling on motorbikes, with David sharing several pictures of the buddies’ road trip on his Instagram page. In one photo, David is seen crouching down on the roadside next to his motorbike and captioned the snap: “Not in trouble I promise (just checked in).” David has been travelling a lot recently, while his wife Victoria Beckham appears to be concentrating on her fashion career, regularly posting pieces from her new handbag and shoe collections on her social media page.

Not in trouble I promise 🙈 ( just checked in ) 👮🏼 @derekwhite_ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

The couple were pictured together earlier in July, when Victoria shared photos of the whole family celebrating daughter Harper’s sixth birthday. David and Victoria also recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. David treated Victoria to a hamper of Sassicaia wine to mark 18 years of marriage - which she seemed to like a lot. Captioning a picture of the gift on Instagram, she wrote: "He knows me too well!!! x VB."