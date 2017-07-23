Exclusive! Zoe Hardman and Paul Doran Jones marry in beautiful Ibiza ceremony The TV presenter and her husband exchanged vows in front of famous friends

TV and radio presenter Zoe Hardman and her husband Paul Doran Jones exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony exclusively covered by Hello! magazine.

Famous names who attended the couple’s dream wedding in Ibiza included close friends Mike and Zara Tindall, rugby star and Paul’s best man James Haskell with his girlfriend Chloe Madeley, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, Sky News anchor Sarah-Jane Mee, TV presenter Matt Johnson and singer Heidi Range.

“Our friends are like family to us and we wanted everyone we love to be there,” Zoe told Hello! “I wanted a relaxed, boho vibe, where family and friends could party until dawn. “Marrying the man of my dreams on an island we both adore, was amazing,” she continues. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect. It was so wonderful. Everyone told us they’d never been to a wedding so full of love.”

Heart radio DJ Zoe married rugby player Paul in a one-shouldered Grecian-style, white Pronovias gown. Paul was overcome with emotion as he watched his bride-to-be walk up the aisle.

“I couldn’t wait for Zoe to reach me,” he says. “Instead of standing there in the traditional way with my back to her, I turned around so that I didn’t miss a second. She always looks beautiful, but in her wedding dress she was breathtaking. It was just as well I was wearing sunglasses. Behind them I was welling up.” T

To find out more about Zoe and Paul’s wedding, pick up the latest issue of Hello! magazine.