Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glamourous summer selfie - take a look! The actress looked stunning in the photo by her pool

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a stunning selfie of herself on social media, looking every inch the Hollywood star. The Chicago actress, who is married to screen legend Michael Douglas, took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post the glamourous picture. In the photo, Catherine, 47, is seen from above lounging by her swimming pool. The star wears a gold cami top, with shimmering smoky eyes and her hair flowing seductively to one side.

Spending my morning by the pool. What do you have planned this weekend? #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Catherine's Instagram followers adored the photograph, which the mum-of-two captioned: “Spending my morning by the pool. What do you have planned this weekend? #SelfieSaturday.” One fan told the actress: “Looking a true Welsh beauty as you always have.. spending mine with my beautiful welsh family.”

Another follower flattered Catherine by saying: “Seriously just chatting with my mom this weekend about who is the most beautiful person… we love the old times with Grace Kelly and others, but by far I said you beat everyone hands down... beauty on the outside and inside.”

There were fun comments too with followers replying to Catherine’s question about their weekend plans. One fan wrote: “Just finished sewing, a first for me in a while.” Another told the star: “Enjoying the Mountains in Taos, New Mexico!” and “We are on the beach!!” said one follower. Not everyone was enjoying the A-list lifestyle like Catherine, however, with one fan writing: “Washing clothes” and another “Working sadly.”

Swimming. #MuseMonday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Catherine’s #SelfieSaturday photos have become a regular for the glamourous mum, with her posting a stunning selfie shot each week. The star also posts an inspirational picture every Monday called #Muse Monday, which her fans enjoy. She often shares photographs of the interior design inside her fabulous home and recently posted snaps of her new rose garden.

Just last week, Catherine enjoyed spending some quality time with her youngest child, Carys, 14, at the Formula E races in New York. Sharing a glamorous snap of their day out together on Instagram, she captioned it, "Girls go racing." Catherine and Carys look more like siblings than mother and daughter - and remarkably similar at that - something fans were quick to pick up on.