Rio Ferdinand's girlfriend Kate Wright and his sister pay touching tribute to late mother The footballer's mother passed away from cancer earlier this month

Their relationship was confirmed a few weeks ago, and it seems Rio Ferdinand's girlfriend Kate Wright is already well and truly part of his family. The former TOWIE star joined Rio's sister Sian on a charity run over the weekend to honour Rio's late mother, Janice St Fort, who passed away earlier this month following a battle with cancer. Sian took to her Instagram page to share a post of herself and Kate wearing vests which had a picture of Janice's face on as they ran the 5k race in London's Hyde Park.

In a lengthy post, Sian poignantly wrote: "As I write this message a tear drops down, mummy the hardest thing I've ever done in my 24years of living is having to say goodnight to you.. Holding your hand kissing your cheek as you took your last breath was a heartache I'll never forget, but to know you're not in any pain or suffering will be the biggest relief. I love you so much mummy!" She added: "I wish I could have said more spent more and done more with you but I know you'll always be with me. Mummy me and Katie completed the 5K in honour of you today & we know you was with us every step of the way. We love you so much." Ahead of the race, Kate told her followers: "Today me & @siaany5 are taking part in the race for life for her beautiful mummy."

Rio and Sian's mother died aged just 58 after losing her fight with cancer, two years on from the death of the retired footballer's wife Rebecca Ellison - who lost her life to the same disease. Rebecca left behind three young children with her husband – Lorenz, Tia and Tate. The retired footballer recently starred in a BBC One documentary, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, which showed Rio adapting to life as a single dad. His mother Janice featured on the show, and was seen helping out with her three young grandchildren.