Peter Andre shares 'beautiful moment' with baby son Theo: see the sweet photo The singer is enjoying a holiday in Cyprus with his young family

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Monday to treat fans to a very rare photo of his baby boy Theo. The Mysterious Girl singer is currently enjoying a summer break with his family in Cyprus, and he couldn't resist uploading a picture of his youngest child as father and son enjoyed a dip together in the pool. "A beautiful moment," Pete, 44, captioned the snapshot – and fans were quick to comment on the sweet image. "Such a precious memory to capture, cherish every minute," one follower wrote, while another added: "Such love xx embrace these memories."

Peter Andre shared a sweet snapshot showing him enjoying father-son time with baby Theo

Peter is a father to four children: Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, from his previous marriage to Katie Price, and Amelia, three, and eight-month-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh. Earlier this month, Pete and Emily celebrated their second wedding anniversary together – although Pete revealed he made the ultimate faux pas by forgetting the big event.

"So it was mine and Emily's second wedding anniversary last week, but the funny thing was we both woke up and forgot!" Pete confessed in his New! column. "It was on Tuesday, but we kept thinking it was Wednesday." He added: "I was asked if I bought her a present, but I completely forgot to pack it so it's still in the safe at home. Classic me!"

Peter and wife Emily MacDonagh celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 11 July

The singer didn't reveal what gift he had chosen for Emily – but it will no doubt be something truly unique and personal. Last year, he chose a traditional - albeit unusual - present for his bride; a signed photograph of himself. "As it's our first anniversary we're supposed to give each other gifts made out of paper, so I joked that I was going to give her a signed autograph – but I didn't think that was special enough, so I gave her a signed photograph instead," he shared.