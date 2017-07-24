Lucy Mecklenburgh declares love for Ryan Thomas as she makes their relationship Instagram official The former TOWIE star shared her first picture with boyfriend Ryan Thomas

It's only been a matter of weeks since their relationship was made public, but Lucy Mecklenburgh has wasted no time in letting the world know how she feels. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the former TOWIE star appeared to declare her love for new boyfriend Ryan Thomas by sharing a picture of the couple together, alongside a heart-shaped emoticon. The snap, which was taken during the couple's recent romantic break to Ibiza, sees the ex-Coronation Street actor, 33, gaze adoringly at Lucy, who was unable to hide her smile.

Fans rushed to heap praise on the post, with one stating: "Best looking couple ever!!!!!" Another said: "So lovely seeing you two together." A third post read: "Lucy you look really really happy." In a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, 25-year-old Lucy opened up about her new romance and said she is in a good place in her life. She gushed: "It's no secret that we've been on holiday together, and I've had a really lovely time. Life's good." The lovebirds kept fans guessing for weeks, but in recent pictures - which emerged online - they were seen kissing at London City Airport following a romantic Greek getaway to Mykonos.

The TV stars first sparked dating rumours earlier this month when fans noticed they were posting pictures of the same bathroom suite in Panama. Then a few days later, they shared snaps from the same swimming pool in Santorini. It has been widely reported that the stars hit it off during the filming for survival show Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island. Fashion designer Lucy was previously in a high-profile relationship with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, whom she dated for 14 months before they split last year.