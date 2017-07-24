Linkin Park releases statement following the suicide of singer Chester Bennington Linkin Park have paid a beautiful tribute to their singer, the late Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have released a statement following the death of their singer, Chester Bennington, who tragically took his own life on Thursday morning. Writing the statement in the form of a letter, the group said that their hearts are "broken", and paid tribute to Chester, saying that his "absence leaves a void that can never be filled," before linking to a list of suicide prevention resources.

Chester took his own life on Thursday

Posting on their Facebook page on Monday, they wrote: "Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

Chester was the lead singer in Linkin Park

They added: "Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human."

The dad-of-six was found dead in his home in Palos Verdes Estates on 20 July, the birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell, who committed suicide just two months earlier in May. At the time, Chester's friend and band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the devastating news, tweeting: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one".