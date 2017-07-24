David Beckham plans his revenge against Victoria after she posts funny video of him at the gym The doting couple enjoyed teasing each other on social media

Victoria and David Beckham have been enjoying spending time together as a family in LA over the weekend, with action-packed activities such as going to the gym. Throughout the day, Victoria took to her Instagram account to document their time together, which included a hilarious video of David swinging from a rope to the theme tune of Indiana Jones, captioned: "Spider-man didn’t work out but there’s always Indiana Jones." David was quick to comment on the video, telling his wife that he will: "Get you back for this." The doting dad also replied to a friend who had found the footage to be funny, telling them: "Don’t you start laughing that gives encouragement."

Spider-Man didn't work out but there's always Indiana Jones! 😂😂😂 #harrisonford x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

David Beckham was captured on camera having fun at the gym

And it looked to have been a fun-filled day for all, with six-year-old Harper featuring in footage posted over on David’s Instagram stories. The six-year-old girl enjoyed balancing upside down, which the doting dad captioned: "Just hanging around." An instructor is heard praising the little girl, telling her: "Wow! That is so good Harper!" The couple’s 12-year-old son, Cruz, is also pictured with his dad in a cute snap, titled: "Great bike ride but good to be home."

Harper Beckham joined in the fun at the gym

The doting dad was reunited with his family following a bike trip around LA

Over the weekend, David enjoyed a boys biking trip around the States with his friend Derek White, and David shared several pictures of their adventure on social media. One photo in particular sent fans into a frenzy, in which David can be seen getting back to nature as he takes a dip in a lake. With his cap on backwards, tattoos on show and rugged beard, the star had his fans swooning at the intimate topless snap.

Morning dip / shower 💦 @derekwhite_ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

David documented his biking trip on social media

David captioned the popular picture: "Morning dip / shower" and it wasn’t long before the ex-professional footballer’s page was full of adoring comments. One fan wrote: “So handsome seems to be smiling from the inside...don't know him he looks like a kind soul.” Another follower said: “Isn't this the most adorable photo. One I would like to put on the shelf and frame.” A third fan asked: “Is it just me or does David Beckham just have some magical powers where he gets better looking with age?”