Alex Rodriguez pens sweet birthday message to 'amazing human being' Jennifer Lopez JLo celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday

Alex Rodriguez has a special message for his lady! The former New York Yankees star took to Instagram on Monday, 24 July to shout out Jennifer Lopez on her 48th birthday. "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being. #HBD #Leo," the retired baseball player captioned a picture of Jennifer standing in a cutout black dress.

Alex shared a stunning picture of Jennifer on her birthday Photo: Instagram/@arod

Alex, and Jennifer, who have been dating since the beginning of the year, got an early start on their birthday celebrations over the weekend. Alex, who turns 42 on 27 July, surprised the Shades of Blue actress with a special party in Miami. The All I Have performer's boyfriend presented her with an over-the-top cake complete with white roses and her name written in silver script.

The couple were surrounded by 50 close family and friends

The party was attended by 50 of the pair's closest friends and family. According told E! News, "J.Lo was getting down on the dance floor with A-Rod and they both looked happily in love. The couple both drank and danced the night away, but were never out of control. It was the perfect night."

J-Rod celebrated their birthday with a joint party in Miami Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Jennifer showed off her legs and abs in a semi-sheer cutout Bao Tranchi dress for the occasion. The actress took to her Instagram to post photos from the party including one of her and Alex snuggling close in a booth. Alongside the picture, the mom-of-two wrote, "Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday 🎈 #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek," while she captioned another photo of them getting cozy beside a cake: "In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US."