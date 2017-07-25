Is this boy band the new One Direction? Meet Simon Cowell's new band, PRETTYMUCH

Step aside One Direction, there is a new boy band in town and they go by the name of PRETTYMUCH. The five-member group, which was formed in 2016 by 1D creator Simon Cowell, first made waves in the music industry by posting covers on social media. Since then, they have been building their fan base of young millennial females and released their first single Would You Mind on Friday (21 July).

In preparation for the band taking over the music scene, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about each member.

Zion Kuwonu

This 18-year-old has the voice of an angel and carries a Canadian passport. Zion was born and raised in Ottawa before he jetted of to LA to work with the band. The singer is also a pretty big health nut and shares his health tips with fans on Instagram

Austin Porter

Austin started playing the drums when he was only ten-years-old, and started writing and recording music at the age of at 14. Before joining PRETTYMUCH, the blond cutie was a solo artist and released his debut album One Love in Dec. 2013.

Edwin Honoret

The Bronx native was an established YouTuber before concentrating on music full time. Edwin’s channel, which he started in 2009, featured covers of famous artists that he admired, like Drake, Justin and Ne-Yo.

Nick Mara

Out of all the members, 19-year-old Nick has the most extensive resume in the entertainment business. As a professional dancer, he has appeared in hit TV shows like Saturday Night Live, MTV Made, Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and even competed on America’s Best Dance Crew.

Brandon Arreaga

Nick isn't the only PRETTYMUCH member to have strong roots in dance. Brandon was part of a dance group called Tru Crew in his home state of Texas. He also worked as an actor, appearing in commercials with a variety of musicians including Will.I.Am and Avril Lavigne.