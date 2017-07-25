Joe Swash opens up about his bankruptcy The former EastEnders star went bust in 2009 and 2013

Joe Swash has opened up about the experience of being made bankrupt twice. The former EastEnders star lost all his money in both 2009 and 2013, and said he had decided to speak out to warn others about the dangers of overspending. The 35-year-old, who starred as Mickey Miller on the soap from 2003 until 2008, admitted to the Mirror that he had been irresponsible with money. "I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need. I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage," he said. "When you are young you just don't think it is ever going to end. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years."

Joe Swash pictured with his girlfriend Stacey Solomon

Issues arose when Joe contracted viral meningitis, which kept him off work for a year. "I fell behind on tax and bills and buried my head in the sand, which was the worst thing to do. I should have faced up to it." He added: "The second time it happened when I was on TV and I felt embarrassed and wondered how I managed to get myself into that situation. But it can happen to anybody."

It comes after Joe's girlfriend Stacey Solomon admitted that the star was "disappointed" with his EastEnders exit. Mickey quietly left Albert Square when his stepfather Keith got a job away from Walford. And Stacey revealed during a recent appearance on Loose Women that Joe wished he'd had a more explosive storyline. She told the panel: "When I speak to Joe, he’s always disappointed that he didn't get that duff duff [the iconic EastEnders theme song] when he left."

Joe has joined up with aqua's Bounce Back bootcamp to raise awareness on bankruptcy. He said: "Brits need to understand that, like a decent workout, it's short-term pain for long term gain when it comes to getting your finances in order. The team at aqua have put me through my paces in the Bounce Back Bootcamp and given a whole new meaning to 'crunching the numbers'! Everyone can learn a thing or two and I hope the video and aqua’s tips will help other Brits to take a healthier approach to credit."