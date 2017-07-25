becks-1

David Beckham shares throwback snap of dad

David Beckham shared an old photo of himself as a baby with his dad, Ted

by Emmy Griffiths

David Beckham has shared a photo of his dad, Ted, to wish him a happy birthday. Posting the throwback snap of his father holding him as a baby to Instagram, the dad-of-four captioned the sweet snap: "Happy birthday Dad... Love the vest but not so sure on the tash... Have a great day love you x @joannebeckham @lynnebeckham72."

David shared a throwback snap of him with his dad

The retired footballer's fans were quick to discuss the photo and send birthday greetings to David's dad, with one writing: "Wonder if he ever thought you'd be the world's biggest make icon during this picture," while another added: "At that moment, a legend was born." The Beckham family regularly use social media to share snaps and videos of each other, and David's wife Victoria recently caused a stir after sharing a video of him working out to the Indiana Jones theme song. She captioned the video: "Spider-man didn't work out but there's always Indiana Jones," and David responded to the video, telling Victoria that he will: "Get you back for this." David also shared snaps of two of his children, Cruz and Harper, enjoying the trip to the gym.

David wished his dad a happy birthday

David has also recently shared several snaps of himself with his friend, Derek White, as the pair took a biking trip across the States. In one snap, David shared a selfie while swimming in a lake, and the star captioned the photo: "Morning dip / shower." Commenting on the photo, one fan wrote: "So handsome seems to be smiling from the inside...don't know him he looks like a kind soul." Another added: "Isn't this the most adorable photo. One I would like to put on the shelf and frame."

 

