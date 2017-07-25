Game show audience know answer before contestants – watch the hilarious video Mel Giedroyc and the studio audience were in stitches as the contestants struggled to guess the right answer

An episode of BBC's game show Letterbox, in which contestants must guess a word by picking random letters, took a hilarious turn on Monday when everyone in the studio, including the audience, the presenter, Mel Giedroyc, and the other contestants, worked out the answer to a question before the two people actually playing the game.

This is amazing. When everyone knows the answer... except you 😂 #Letterbox pic.twitter.com/KUW2LEoX8v — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) July 24, 2017

While trying to guess a fictional character, the two contestants Lyndsey and Troy went back and forth choosing random letters before being stuck on two letters. The audience were quick to realise that the name they were trying to guess was 'Quasimodo', and broke down in laughter when the contestants picked the wrong letters. Laughing at the audience's disappointed reaction when Troy guessed the letter 'P', he joked: "It's good that you know it!" After Lyndsey then took her turn, guessing the wrong letter yet again, an amused Mel said: "Troy, I beg of you, please. Please," before Troy guessed wrong once more, suggesting a 'C'. Troy joked: "This is stressing me out," before Mel pointed to herself and the audience, replying: "It's stressing us out as well Troy!"

Mel and Sue will be hosting The Generation Game

Troy finally guesses a 'U', then realised what the word was to applause. BBC Two tweeted the video, writing: "This is amazing. When everyone knows the answer... except you." Fans were quick to discuss the video, with one writing: "Seriously people," while another deadpanned: "They didn't have a hunch what it was?" Although Mel is currently hosting Letterbox, she recently confirmed that she will be joining up with her Great British Bake Off co-presenter Sue Perkins to co-host a reboot of The Generation Game. The pair released a statement on Monday which read: "It's a cuddly toy, it's a toaster, it's a circular power saw, no it's MEL & SUE DOING THE GENERATION GAME! We can't believe it, we are so excited!"