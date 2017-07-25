Justin Bieber shocks fans by cancelling remainder of world tour The singer has bowed out due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Justin Bieber has apologised to fans after cancelling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. The decision will affect 14 dates in Asia and North America which were scheduled to take place over the next three months. A statement confirmed that "unforeseen circumstances" had prompted the cancellation. "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," it read. "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he had decided he will not be performing any further dates, tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Justin, 23, has been on the road since March 2016 promoting his 2015 album Purpose. The tour grossed $93.2m (£71.5m) in the first half of 2017, with an average of almost 40,000 ticket sales per date. Speaking to TMZ, Justin added: "I'm sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed. I've been on tour for two years. I'm looking forward to just resting, getting some relaxation and we're going to ride some bikes."

Justin's decision comes just a few weeks after British singer Adele cancelled the last two shows of her world tour after damaging her vocal chords. "On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend," she wrote in a post on Facebook. "To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement."